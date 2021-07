LEWISBURG – Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion following a fire at a double home in Lewisburg Wednesday afternoon. The fire started around 4 p.m. at 505 and 507 North Fourth Street. Heavy fire was seen pouring from the back of the home when firefighters arrived.

The Daily Item reports two families totaling 5 people are homeless following the fire. Significant fire and smoke damage was reported throughout the home. Lewisburg, Milton and Shamokin Dam fire companies responded.