Fire Crews Respond to Two-Alarm Garage Fire along Route 147

HERNDON – Dozens of volunteer fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire along the 7400 block of Route 147 in Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County. According to emergency communications, the fire was first reported around 1:45 p.m. and a second alarm was called about fifteen minutes later.

According to emergency communications, the fire started in a garage and also damaged a portion of a house. Communications indicated crews had to use water from the Susquehanna River to extinguish the fire. No injuries have been reported. We’re working to gather more details.