MIFFLINBURG – Firefighters were busy battling a fire this morning at the Forest House Hotel in Mifflinburg. The fire started around 4:10 a.m. at the hotel located along Buffalo Road.

Emergency dispatchers say firefighters from Mifflinburg, Lewisburg, New Berlin, Penns Creek and the West End of Union County responded to the working structure fire. We will bring you more details as they become available.