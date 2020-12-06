Family of Three Hoping for Some Help During the Holidays

By Eric Pehowic

[email protected]

NEW COLUMBIA — A young family of three is getting some needed help this holiday season from the Here. For Good. campaign.

Kiara Santiago, 24, her husband, Darwin, and two-year-old son, Sebastian, live in New Columbia. Kiara doesn’t speak English well and was interviewed through a translator.

In a year that has been difficult for a lot of people, Kiara suffered a physical injury. She received some aid with medical bills and food from the Salvation Army.

It’s Kiara’s first year receiving help through the campaign. She was referred by a friend.

Looking ahead to the holiday season, she knows Sebastian will be excited by any toy gifts he’ll receive.

“He likes dinosaurs and educational toys, stuff like that. And toy cars,” she said.

The 2020 Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.

This year’s goal for Here. For Good. is $115,000. Today’s total is $21,956.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.