Expect More Vendors at this Year’s Selinsgrove Market Street Festival

The Selinsgrove Market Festival scheduled for September has been accepting applications for vendors with more spots to fill, “We’ve received 85 applications within a two week period for that. So we anticipate another 135 vendors at the festival on Saturday, September 25th. Always the last Saturday of the month from 8:30 to 4.”

Carol Handlan, Vice President of Selinsgrove Projects has been an organizer for the event and she has revealed that transportation services and entertainment will be provided. “We will be providing shuttle services from the high school to the main street. And we’re happy to say Sunbury Broadcasting will be apart of the festival this year. And we will have other entertainment under the tent as well.”

Handlan has been working on several festivals taking place in Selinsgrove, including this Saturday’s Hops, Vines & Wines Festival from 2-6 p.m. You can hear Handlan speak more about Selinsgrove’s upcoming events on the WKOK Podcast page.