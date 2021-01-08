Expansion of COVID-19 Vaccine Phases and a Plan for General Public

HARRISBURG — A fourth version of the COVID-19 vaccination plan in Pennsylvania, which prioritizes Phase 1 workers, now includes a Phase 2 focused on the general public.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says Phase 1 of the plan has been expanded to further define groups of workers. Phase 1A now identifies specific healthcare professionals, “There are approximately 1-million healthcare personnel, as well as skilled nursing and long-term care residents and staff, that are in Phase 1A.”

Dr. Levine says Phase 1B is even larger, and includes people 75 and older, those with substantial health issues, and essential frontline workers, “So, that includes first responders, correctional officers, and others serving people in congregate settings. U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, teachers and support staff, clergy and other essential support for houses of worship, public transit workers, and people caring for children or adults in early childhood and adult day programs.”

Levine adds that Phase 1C has been created to include individuals ages 65 to 74, as well as those with high risk conditions like cancer, heart conditions, and pregnant women, “Also included in Phase 1C are those essential workers that are not included in 1A or 1B. This is really quite an extensive list but I’ll give some examples; public safety workers, transportation workers, energy waste and wastewater workers, finance and banking workers, federal, state, county and local government workers, including county election workers.”

Phase 1C also includes elected officials, legal services, media services and public health workers that aren’t included in Phase 1A or 1B.

Levine says the plan then shifts to Phase 2, which includes all individuals not previously covered, who are 16 years or older, and want to be vaccinated. Dr. Levine says the latest version of the plan aligns with recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) from the CDC. More information can be found at health.pa.gov