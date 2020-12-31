Expanding Food Access in the Valley; Organizations Create Region’s First Food Hub

LEWISBURG – Two local organizations are partnering to expand food access for families in the Valley. In a release, the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) announced its new partnership with The Lewisburg YMCA at The Miller Center to establish the region’s first “food hub.”

Supported by both Evangelical and Geisinger, the food hub was created based on national models to create a centralized solution to addressing barriers that prevent families from accessing fresh, nutritious food.

The Union County Food Hub is expected to open in January and will be located at The Miller Center, in their industrial kitchen and café space. CAA says approximately 8,000 people in Union and Snyder counties are currently food insecure, with an expected 5 percent increase as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.