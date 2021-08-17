Everyone’s Playground Receives $5000 Anonymous Donation

WKOK Staff | August 17, 2021 |

SELINSGROVE – A fund drive for a popular play area for residents and special needs families has seen a huge donation. Organizers say an anonymous donor has contributed $5,000 to a new important fundraiser.  The funding is for the construction of new rest facilities for the Everyone’s Playground Comfort Station. The playground near Selinsgrove, first constructed in 2019 has become a popular play area for residents and families with special needs children.

With the fund drive’s goal to reach $80,000, this donation is a welcomed boost for the cause. Charitable Advisory Council Member John Fischer said of the donation, “The latest gift of $5,000, we take a significant step forward and we hope others will also help regardless of the amount.”

More information about Everyone’s Playground Comfort Center as well as donations can be made at www.everyonesplayground.com

