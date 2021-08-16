Evangelical Updates Visitor Policies due to COVID Surge 

LEWISBURG – Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg is joining other area hospitals in updating visitor policies due to the recent surge of COVID-19 and the Delta variant.

The hospital announced Monday, for inpatient visitors, hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Two designated, on-site visitors over the age of 16 may visit patients and there is no switching of visitors (meaning, one visitor goes to the patient, then leaves, and another person visits, so that only one person is there at a time).

The hospital says, for The Family Place, two designated support persons over the age of 16 are permitted for the duration of laboring mothers’ stay. Other visitors must wait in the Main Entrance Lobby. A laboring mother’s doula is permitted and will not take the place of the patient’s visitors. No siblings under 16 will be permitted.

They also say, for end-of-life or medically unstable situations for non-COVID patients, two visitors at a time in a room will be allowed and others must wait outside in their vehicle or designated area. With further review, visitors under 18 may be considered for end-of-life situations. Similar procedures are in place for COVID patients who are either positive or under investigation.

The rest of the hospital’s updated policy can be found here.