Evangelical Updates Visitation Policy

LEWISBURG – Evangelical Community Hospital as made some slight changes to its visitation policies.

More information from the hospital is posted below.

Inpatients (Non-COVID Only)

No more than two visitors at a time in a patient’s room. Visitors will be provided a visitor pass at the Main Entrance. If more than two visitors wish to visit the patient, the other visitors must wait in the Main Entrance Lobby.

Visiting hours are from 1-8 pm.

The Family Place (Laboring Mother)

One designated support person for the duration of the Hospital stay.

One additional, interchangeable visitor over the age of 16. Visitors will be provided a visitor pass at the Main Entrance. If more than one visitor wishes to visit the patient, the other visitors must wait in the Main Entrance Lobby.

Laboring mother’s doula is permitted. Doula will not take the place of the patient’s visitors.

End-of-Life/Medically Unstable Situations

Non-COVID Patient

Two visitors at a time in a patient’s room for a non-COVID patient.

If more than two visitors wish to see the patient, the other visitors must wait outside in their vehicle or designated area (i.e. Main Entrance Lobby, Donehower-Eisenhauer Lobby).

Visitors must remain in the patient’s room unless asked to step outside by a staff member.

With further review, visitors under 18 may be considered for end-of-life situations.

COVID Patient (Positive or Person Under Investigation)

Charge nurse must approve based on census and availability of a staff member to assist with PPE.

Two visitors at a time in the patient’s room.

If more than two visitors wish to see the patient, the other visitors must wait outside in their vehicle or designated area (i.e. Main Entrance Lobby).

Exceptions to the two-visitor maximum should be directed to the Nursing Supervisor for approval.

Visitors must remain in the patient’s room unless asked to step outside by a staff member.

With further review, visitors under 18 may be considered for end-of-life situations.

Visitors will be required to wear the following PPE to enter the patient’s room- N95, gown, gloves, and eye protection

COVID Patient (Positive or Person Under Investigation) (Non-End-of-Life)

Charge nurse must approve based on census and availability of a staff member to assist with PPE.

One single, designated visitor for the patient’s entire stay.

Emergency Department (ED)

No more than two support persons at a time in a patient’s room.

Support person must remain in the patient’s room.

No support persons for patients who are suspected or confirmed as having COVID-19.

No support persons for patients presenting through the Decontamination Room until cleared from airborne precautions.

Potential support persons will remain in their vehicles until patient is cleared of COVID-19 precautions.

For patients under the age of 18: No more than two support persons at a time in a patient’s room.

Exceptions to the Emergency Department visitor restrictions may be made for patients who are nearing the end of life. ED charge nurse will collaborate with Nursing Supervisor for approval.

Main Hospital Outpatient Surgeries/Procedures (includes One Day Surgery and Cardiovascular Cath Lab)

One designated healthy support person over the age of 18 may accompany the patient. The designated support person will be provided a wrist band at the Main Entrance Desk.

Support person may be asked to wait in their vehicle or designated area, such as the Main Entrance or former Main Lobby if physical distancing cannot be achieved in waiting or care areas.

Patients that have refused pre-surgical COVID-19 testing will be permitted 1 designated visitor before and after surgery. If the patient is admitted, the 1 designated visitor will be permitted visitation following the visitor policy.

Outpatient Surgeries/Procedures (includes Ambulatory Surgical Center, Endoscopy Center)

One designated healthy support person over the age of 18 may accompany patient to registration/waiting area.

Support person may be asked to remain outside the facility and will be permitted inside for use of the restroom. Support person may be able to use the waiting area if physical

distancing can be achieved.

distancing can be achieved. The designated support person will be called when the patient’s procedure is complete to receive discharge instructions and may be permitted into the discharge area.

Outpatient Imaging, Testing, Physical Therapy

One healthy support person over the age of 18 may accompany the patient.

Support person may be asked to wait in their vehicle or designated area, such as the Main Entrance or Donehower-Eisenhauer Lobby, if physical distancing cannot be achieved.

The individual departments charged with overseeing their respective waiting areas will communicate the need to hold further support people in the lobby areas.

Outpatient Physician & Clinic Office Appointments (includes Urgent Care)

No support person is permitted to accompany the appointment, with the following exceptions: One healthy caregiver for an adult with difficulty ambulating, intellectual, developmental or cognitive disability, communication barrier, or behavior concerns. One healthy parent/guardian for a patient under the age of 18. Adult patient arriving for their clinical appointment accompanied by a minor(s) who has no ability to arrange care. Adult patient should make every effort to contact to the office prior to arrival to provide notification. One healthy caregiver for an adult for the following appointment types: pregnancy confirmation, prenatal care appointments, fetal demise, poor prognosis (i.e. cancer), end of life care planning, and surgical confirmation.

Urgent Care exception: For patients under the age of 18: Two designated support persons for the patient’s entire stay.



Departments must alert Health Screening Representatives if physical distancing cannot be achieved in Department specific waiting areas.

Clergy

Community Clergy are viewed as a member of the patient care team and are not subject to visitation limitations with exception to the criteria listed under General Visitor Guidelines. Clergy will be limited to visiting the requesting patient only and are not permitted to round on other patients. Visitations to COVID positive end-of-life patients will follow existing visitation limitations including room occupancy and staff availability to assist in donning and doffing PPE. Clergy may be present with visitor in the room.

Hospital Employed Chaplains

Hospital Employed Chaplains are employees and as such as not restricted by this policy.

Nursing Home Liaisons

In-person visits may be approved on a case by case basis.

Vendors

Representatives should have only previous approved appointments upon entering the building and should be directed to the Symplr badge printer for a daily badge.

General Visitor Guidelines

Approved visitors will be screened upon entrance into any Evangelical facility, provided a dated screening sticker, and required to wear a mask during their entire visit. Temperature screenings will no longer be performed.

Visitors must be screened daily.

Visitors are required to wear a Level 1 or cloth mask.

Gaiters are acceptable.

The following are not permitted: Bandanas, chin shields, masks with valves/vents, loose cloth masks or any mask not completely covering the nose and mouth.

Visitors must remain in the patient’s room and remained masked (coving mouth and nose) their entire visit. This includes all visitors who are full vaccinated.

Visitors with symptoms of respiratory illness—such as a fever, cough, or shortness of breath—will not be permitted inside the facility.

Visitors must be 18 years of age or older, unless otherwise noted in the policy.

Approved visitors may be asked for proof of identification.

No visitors will be permitted for inpatients or outpatients who are diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19 (unless otherwise noted in this policy).

Visitors must be at least 10 days from the onset of illness if they previously had COVID-19.

If a visitor is unable to wear a mask, they will not be permitted inside the facility.

Exceptions: end-of-life situations and parents/guardians of a patient under the age of 18, may wear a face shield.

A face shield will be provided to the visitor to wear for medical reasons only during the end-of-life visit.

Evangelical Community Hospital cannot deny access to an attendant, caregiver or family member of a patient who has an intellectual, developmental or cognitive disability, communication barrier, or behavioral concerns.