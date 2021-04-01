Evangelical: Same Vaccine Process After State’s Announcement

LEWISBURG – Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg says its process remains the same for distributing COVID-19 vaccines. This comes after the state announced Wednesday all Pennsylvanians would be vaccine eligible by April 19.

Evangelical’s Vice President of Physician and Clinic Practices Brian Wolfe says as individuals become eligible, they can visit www.evanhospital.com/virus and fill out the Request for Vaccine Form or call 570-522-4530, option 1, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those who submit a form or call will be contact to schedule an appointment at an upcoming clinic.

Wolfe says Evangelical continues to work diligently to vaccinate as many eligible individuals as possible with vaccine provided, and the public is asked for continued patience as eligibility expands.