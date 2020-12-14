First Shots in War on COVID Comes Tuesday at Evangelical Hospital

LEWISBURG – Evangelical Community Hospital says it’ll be receiving its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday. In a statement Monday, President and CEO Kendra Aucker says the hospital will then begin vaccine distribution Wednesday for its staff only. Those getting the first doses include providers, clinical staff, support personnel caring for patients in the hospital, and its primary and specialty care clinics.

As a two-step vaccination process, Aucker says the first recipients will receive a second dose from the next shipment received. After hospital-related staff have been vaccinated, Aucker says Evangelical will work with the state to widen the vaccination effort with future shipments.