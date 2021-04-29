Evangelical Receives CMS Five-Star Rating from Feds

LEWISBURG – One facet of the federal government has a five-star rating for Evangelical Community Hospital. The hospital announced Thursday it received the rating from CMS – Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The scores released this month reflect data from 2017-2019. This is the first time the hospital has received the honor and is the only five-star CMS hospital in the Central Susquehanna Valley.

According to Evangelical, less than 14% of all healthcare providers nationwide earned five stars and only 22 facilities statewide can claim this distinction.

CMS uses its overall hospital rating system on seven quality measures – mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, the effectiveness of care, timeliness of care, and efficient use of medical imaging.