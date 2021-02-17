Evangelical Reacts to Second Dose Shortage in State; Vaccination Clinic Cancelled Due to Bad Weather

LEWISBURG— A vaccine clinic in our area has been cancelled due to bad weather and more changes may happened with upcoming appointments. That’s because of the announcement made by the state Wednesday that there’s a shortage of second doses of the Moderna vaccine. Evangelical Hospital Vice President of Physician and Clinic Practices Brian Wolfe says they’ve carefully scheduled vaccine appointments to ensure individuals receive their two doses. The delay in Moderna distribution may impact scheduled appointments in the next week or two and the hospital will contact those affected. Wolfe is confident they can continue administering the booster doses of Moderna in the appropriate timeframe as long as the state makes good on its revised delivery schedule. Thursday’s clinic is cancelled due to the predicted winter weather.