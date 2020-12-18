Evangelical: No In-Person Visitations in Emergency Department

LEWISBURG – Evangelical Community Hospital is placing restrictions on in-person visits in its emergency department, effective immediately. The hospital announced Friday no in-person visits will be allowed in the emergency department due to the surge of patients needing emergency medical care. Evangelical says family, friends and clergy may visit virtually only.

The only exceptions are as follows:

For patients under the age of 18: one dedicated caregiver will be allowed for the entire stay. The visitor must stay with the patient at all times.

Patients with altered mental status or other limited decision-making capacity: one dedicated caregiver will be allowed for the entire stay. The visitor must stay with the patient at all times.

Exceptions to the Emergency Department visitor restrictions may be made for patients who are nearing the end of life.

More information can be found at www.evanhospital.com/virus.