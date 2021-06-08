Evangelical Hospital Set to Open New PRIME Critical Care Unit

LEWISBURG – Evangelical Community Hospital is set to open Phase 2 of its now-completed PRIME project with spaces they say are new, ultra modern, designed with patient comfort, privacy, adequate space, and healing in mind.

Evangelical’s Director of Critical Care and Maternal Child Care Kelly Solomon during a tour given to reporters Tuesday said,” We’ve created an atmosphere for safety as well. The size and the space, the light that’s coming into these rooms, is huge for our patients when they’re here for several days. Plus it also really accommodates families.”

Each room includes one bed, and even room for a family member to sleep. There’s even a private family conference rooms with Zoom and computer access, which Solomon says was influenced by the pandemic: “Going through COVID we learned a lot as well. Our space was incredibly taxed where we were, so we were able to see what we could do in the future to better accommodate our patients, listening to what our patients and families have told us in the past.”

Hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker says newly completed PRIME just adds to the extraordinary healthcare offered in the area: “Between us and our tertiary partner Geisinger, you can get incredible healthcare in this region. The community has supported this hospital for 100 years. It’s the support and the management of this facility over the years that has allowed the hospital to continue to reinvest.”