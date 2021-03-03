Evangelical, Geisinger, Department of Justice Reach Agreement

LEWISBURG — Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital will be able to maintain a small partnership. Both hospitals and the Department of Justice announced Wednesday an agreement allowing Geisinger to maintain a minority investment in Evangelical.

The judgement resolves the underlying Department of Justice lawsuit filed in August 2020. The two entities wanted a more substantial agreement but the department said that would be noncompetitive and illegal.

The agreement is still pending a public comment period and final court decision in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania later this year.

Evangelical President and CEO Kendra Aucker stressed the agreement confirms Evangelical still as an independent hospital – and using Geisinger financial support to strengthen facilities and services.

Geisinger’s investment supports Evangelical’s PRIME expansion project and a renovated intensive care unit. The agreement paves the way for Evangelical services to continue at tier 1 status in the Geisinger Health Plan, meaning individuals with that coverage do not face higher out-of-pocket costs when seeking their care at Evangelical.