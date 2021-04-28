Evangelical Community Hospital Gets Grant for Pandemic Response

LEWISBURG – Evangelical Community Hospital received additional funding to support its COVID-19 Emergency Fund. In a news release, Evangelical says they were recently awarded a $35,000 grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund at First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP). The money will help pay for costs associated to its COVID-19 test site, expanding nursing and other frontline staffing, purchase of additional PPE and ventilators as well as emergency childcare for essential employees so they can report to work.

President and CEO Kendra Aucker says the funds are another example of how the community has stepped up to make sure regional hospitals stay strong when that support is needed most.