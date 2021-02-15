Emergency Removal of Sunbury Sunshine Corners for COVID, Code Violations

SUNBURY – A Sunbury personal care home was evacuated over the weekend due to building safety concerns and a number of positive COVID-19 cases. The Department of Human Services reported Monday it assisted with the emergency removal Saturday of Sunbury Sunshine Corners that was serving 21 residents at the time.

The department says the building safety concerns were regarding flooding in a non-residential basement. As of 1 a.m. Sunday, 18 residents were successfully relocated to facilities deemed prepared for COVID-19 response and safe cohorting.

The department says the remaining three residents are hospitalized – but those hospitalizations are unrelated, and will be relocated as necessary when discharged.

Prior to the evacuation, the department says the facility was already receiving staffing support through the state’s long-term care facilities network due to COVID-19 cases among staff. At this time, there are 12 confirmed cases among residents.

The facility cannot return residents to until the flooding and code concerns are corrected and the space is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.