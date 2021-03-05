Educator Vaccinations Start Next Thursday at CSIU

MONTANDON – Valley educators will begin receiving the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine next week.

Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit Assistant Executive Director John Kurelja says the clinic will be open next Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (March 11-14) at CSIU’s main Montandon office, “Across the region, there are surveys going out to all educators to see if they would like a vaccine. They’re going to be completed as of this (Friday) afternoon. Once those surveys are completed we’ll then be getting back to superintendents with links, where they can get it out to the people who would like to get vaccinate, the ability to register.”

PEMA announced Thursday registration is being conducted via an online tool.

The Pennsylvania National Guard will be assisting, along with school resource officers from across the Valley, “When people come to our site, they’re going to be stopped and asked if they’re here for a shot directly. People have to come by themselves, they can’t bring someone along with them or think they’re going to bring their spouse or child with them to get vaccinated. It’ll only be for educators and we’ll be screening them to make sure they’re here for the right purpose.”

Kurelja says 2,000 Johnson and Johnson doses have been allocated to the CSIU, “The state has allocated a certain number of vaccines to each education association…so each school district, public and private schools, CTC’s…they’re all allocated a certain number and they’re aware of that allocation now…and our job them is to determine exactly how many each district wants and make sure the right person gets the shot.”

You can hear much more info about next week’s vaccine clinic at the CSIU on the WKOK Podcast Page.