Sunbury Police Investigation: Drive-By Shooting, Suspect Being Sought

SUNBURY – Sunbury Police are looking for a suspect after a drive-by shooting in the 500 block on Reagan Street early Saturday morning. Northumberland County Communications says the incident was first reported around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and Reagan Street was closed for a time but has since reopened.

According to The Daily Item, officers say the suspect fired at least five shots into the home from a vehicle, and bullet holes were found. The Daily Item reports no one was injured and officers are now looking for anyone in the area that may have video or other information about the incident.