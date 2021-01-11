Dr. Levine: COVID-19 Vaccine Plan Moving to Phase ‘1B’ Soon

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania will soon be taking the next step in its newly revamped statewide COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced this during a press briefing Monday, “So we are having those discussions now and we anticipate moving statewide into vaccinations of (Phase) ‘1B’ soon.”

Dr. Levine says the state is also prepared to move to the next phase even if everyone in Phase ‘1A’ isn’t fully vaccinated yet, “Again, we’re having those discussions and those type of announcements will be soon. But today (Monday), we’re emphasizing continued vaccinations of those in ‘1A.’ But as I’ve mentioned, we don’t want any vaccine wasted. So if they’re (hospitals) going to vaccinate someone in ‘1B’ as opposed to wasting it, that’s absolutely fine. We want to make sure at the end of the day, we get the vaccine into arms.”

Dr. Levine also announced Monday a new resource for non-healthcare personnel to find out how to get vaccinated, “New to our website today (Monday), will be a map that shows where healthcare personnel, who are not part of a hospital or health system can get vaccinated, and there is contact information for each location that you will need to schedule an appointment.”

Those eligible under Phase ‘1B’ include people 75 and older and those have substantial health issues. Also included are ‘essential frontline workers,’ such as first responders, correctional officers, and others serving people in congregate settings. It also includes U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, teachers and support staff, clergy, and other essential support for houses of worship, public transit workers, and people caring for children or adults in early childhood and adult day programs.