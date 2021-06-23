UPDATE: Dozens of Crews Responding to Three-Alarm House Fire in Sunbury

SUNBURY – Dozens of volunteer fire crews are still at the scene of a three-alarm house fire in Sunbury. According to the Northumberland County Fire Wire, the blaze was first reported as a two-alarm fire just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at 231 North Sixth Street. A third alarm was called shortly after.

Crews from Northumberland and Snyder counties were called to the scene. According to PPL’s Outage map, there are 22 outages around the scene as well as crews respond. Northumberland County 911 says there is smoke and water damage to some surrounding homes, but the blaze is under control and no injuries have been reported. A state police fire marshal is also heading to the scene. We’re working to gather more details.