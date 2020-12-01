DA: No Evidence of Voter Fraud in Northumberland County

SUNBURY – Northumberland County has been given the all clear of a clean November election. District Attorney Tony Matulewicz announced Tuesday no evidence of voter fraud was found in the county. He says this was determined after conducting an investigation over the last six months.

The DA says his office looked into seven general election complaints, which revealed some mistakes, saying delays and misunderstandings did occur. The vast majority of those issues, however, were quickly resolved by the county Board of Elections and were attributable to equipment malfunctions and unusual workloads related to ballot processing.