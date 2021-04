SELINSGROVE—A weekend accident in Snyder County on a busy roadway. State Police at Selinsgrove say the crash happened around 7:00 a.m. on Saturday. A Penske truck was traveling south on Routes 11 and 15 near Ulsh Road in Chapman Township when it hit the concrete median. The truck avoided hitting a car and went about a mile and half before stopping. The driver of the truck was not injured.