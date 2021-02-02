Dept. of Health: Geisinger Under 100 COVID patients

HARRISBURG – Geisinger is now under 100 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed there are 41 fewer patients at Geisinger, dropping the total number of patients to 75; Of those patients, 19 are in the ICU and seven are on ventilators. For the rest of the Valley:

Geisinger Shamokin has two new patients – nine people admitted and two in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has four new patients – 28 patients admitted, four in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Statewide hospitalizations are now down to over 3,200. Of those patients over 600 are in the ICU and over 300 are on ventilators.

Locally, 52 new positive test results and two new deaths have been confirmed:

Northumberland County 29 new cases at 6,895 overall since the start of the pandemic. There are also two new deaths at 296 total since March.

Union County has nine new cases at 4,081 overall and 74 total deaths.

Snyder has 14 new cases at 2,585 overall and a new death 69 total, and

Montour’s case count was reconciled to 1,623 overall and two new deaths at 52 total.

Statewide, 4,410 new cases were confirmed and the statewide total is now over 850,000, of which 82% have recovered. 125 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 21,800.

In vaccine data, Department of Health confirmed 47 more people have received their first dose in the Valley, along with 31 more people receiving their second dose. Here is the total number of people receiving the vaccine so far locally, the increase from the day before, and the numbers related to the second doses:

Montour –2,634 people who received first doses (Amended from Monday’s update), 1,872 who received second doses (+20 Monday)

Northumberland – 7,444 people who received first doses (+20), 1,710 people who received second doses (+5)

Snyder – 2,386 people who received first doses (+15), 497 people who received second doses (+2)

Union – 2,932 people who received first doses (+12), 846 people who received second doses (+14)

Statewide, there are over 621,000 people who received first doses and over 201,000 people who received second doses, which equals over one million doses administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.