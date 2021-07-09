Department of State Issues Directive Against Third-Party Access to Electronic Voting Systems

HARRISBURG – The Department of State is taking further action following Franklin County State Senator Doug Mastriano’s recent election audit attempt. Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid issued Friday a directive prohibiting third-party access to election voting systems. She says this addresses requests counties allow outside entities not involved with the conduct of elections to review and copy the internal electronic, software, mechanical, logic and related components of Pennsylvania’s voting systems.

Earlier this week, Mastriano sent requests to Philadelphia, Tioga and York counties, directing them to turn over all cast ballots and balloting materials from the November 2020 general election and May 2021 primary. The request also included access to electronic voting equipment.

The directive also tells counties allowing third-party access would result in them being required to replace their voting systems, just purchased in all Pennsylvania counties in 2019 or early 2020.