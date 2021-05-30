Department of Health: All numbers Moving in Right Direction

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health is out with new numbers associated with the pandemic and they report the trends are encouraging. The department says there were 832 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide as of Saturday midday. That number they say has been consistently lower lately. The state now has had over 1.2 million cases since the pandemic began.

In other trends, the number of hospitalizations is down to just over 1,100. Locally, the number of people in the hospital with the disease is unchanged. Statewide, there are 16 new deaths said to be because of coronavirus. No new deaths are reported locally.

The state says, as of Saturday morning, 58% of the state’s population has at least one dose of vaccine. They say 53.5% of state residents age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.