DEP: Trevorton Area Fire Not a Danger to Public

TREVORTON – The state DEP says there is no danger to the public as crews continue efforts to fully exteinguish a fire at an abandoned mine opening in Zerbe Township, Northumberland County. The DEP says the mine opening is in a mountainous area near Shingara Road, near Trevorton.

DEP officials say the fire is underground inside a narrow opening with poor visibility. We last told you the fire consisted of waste tires and other discarded items – however, firefighting efforst are now operating under the assumption some coal may be burning. But officials say the coal seam does not extend under any nearby communities. Members of the public should still avoid the area at this time.

The DEP is arranging for a large-volume water supply and is finalizing plans to bring in a specialized contractor to utilize firefighting foam or inert gas within the next week.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.