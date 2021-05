EXCELSIOR – A decomposed body was found in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County Tuesday evening. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley says skeletal remains were found by turkey hunters in a wooded area at the bottom of an embankment near Route 901 near Excelsior.

The coroner says autopsy and toxicology testing will be done Thursday morning in Allentown. No other information is being released at this time.