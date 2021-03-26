DCNR Announces New Limits for State Parks, Programming

HARRISBURG – The state DCNR is bringing back outdoor programming and expanding its gathering limits; This when Governor Tom Wolf’s new set of COVID-19 mitigation efforts take effect Easter Sunday.

DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced the following Friday:

Outdoor, in-person programs will resume with a limit of 40 participants per program, with masking and social distancing required

Visitor Center exhibit halls, interpretative areas and theaters will open at 75% capacity, with masking and social distancing required

Volunteer work days will resume with a limit of 40 people, making and social distancing

Virtual and self-guided programs will continue to be offered

Large, DCNR-sponsored events remain cancelled until further notice

State park and forest visitor centers, offices, theatres and interpretative wings will return to a 75% capacity limit, with masking and social distancing required. Volunteer Friends group meetings must be virtual or outdoors at park or forest facilities and must be under 50% occupancy. Third-party events can continue if established guidelines are followed, but DCNR staff may be present to assist with public safety and maintain compliance with event agreement.