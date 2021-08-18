Danville Woman Dies, Leading to Arrest After Juniata County Crash

THOMPSONTOWN – A 23-year-old Danville woman is dead, two others were injured, and a Port Royal man is now jailed after a crash in Juniata County last Friday. Lewistown state police say killed was Sarias Perez-Casas, and arrested was 23-year-old Edgar Colon-Vicente following the crash along Route 322.

Lewistown troopers say Perez-Casas was one of two passengers in the vehicle driven Colon-Vicente. Troopers say Colon-Vicente was driving in the left westbound lane of Route 322 when the vehicle veered off the road, hit a guardrail and several trees, and overurned.

Troopers say Colon-Vicente was charged with accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed. He’s now jailed in the Mifflin County Correctional Facility. Perez-Casas was pronounced dead at the scene and troopers say she was the backseat passenger, and not wearing a seatbelt. Colon-Vicente and a front seat passenger were wearing their seatbelts and suffered minor injuries.