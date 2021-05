DANVILLE – A 44-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Valley Township, Montour County Tuesday morning. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn says Paul Costa of Danville died of multiple blunt force injuries.

According to Lynn, the accident occurred just after 10 a.m. Tuesday along Old School Road, when Costa ran off the road and struck a utility pole. Costa was thrown from the bike and was not wearing a helmet at the time.