Danville Man Arrested for Knife Pointing Incident, No Injuries

DANVILLE – A Danville man is in prison after a domestic incident Thursday night. State police say 39-year-old Brandon Hendricks was arguing with a woman at a home on Continental Boulevard in Valley Township.

Hendricks is accused of driving to the woman’s home intoxicated and then waving a knife and a stun gun at her making threats. The woman fled the home and state police say Hendricks jumped on the woman’s vehicle, trying to stop her from leaving. The woman was able to get away and call police. Hendricks was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, assault related charges and DUI. He was sent to the Montour County Jail.