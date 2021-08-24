Pharmacy Robber Sentenced Up to 20 Years in State Prison

MIDDLEBURG – A Liverpool man has been handed down a state prison sentence up to 20 years after robbing the CVS Pharmacy inside the Target store at Monroe Marketplace in Snyder County. Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch announced Tuesday 36-year-old Eric Shingara was sentenced six-20 years in state prison; this after having entered a guilty plea in June to a first-degree felony charge of attempted robbery.

The incident took place in December 2020, when Shingara approached a pharmacist demanding prescription medication, then pulled a knife before fleeing the scene. He was apprehended by state troopers that evening.