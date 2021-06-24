Current and Future Knoebels Workers Could Win SUV

ELYSBURG – Work this summer at Knoebels Amusement Resort and you could win a new SUV…yes, you heard that right. The park is still short of the normal number of workers and this is their newest incentive.

Operators of the amusement park say one current or future Knoebels seasonal team member, 16 years of age or older, are eligible to win a 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer from Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. To be eligible, they have to work 250 hours this summer.

Then additional entries in the drawing can be earned for every 25 additional hours worked. The drawing will take place Labor Day and the vehicle will be displayed near the Alamo restaurant until then.