Culver Recognized for Support of Children with Autism

HARRISBURG – One of the Valley’s state representatives recently received an award for supporting children with autism. State Representative Lynda Schelgel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) received the ‘Advocate for Excellence’ award from the Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) in Pennsylvania Initiative.

The ABA in PA Initiative tells us, they consist of parents, industry professionals, and lawmakers dedicated to change the future for all children in Pennsylvania with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) by ensuring access to Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy via Medical Assistance.

State officials say the honor was announced in June while Culver was recovering from kidney transplant surgery.