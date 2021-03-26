Culver: Making Day Light Saving Time Permanent Bill Out of House

HARRISBURG – Valley State Representative Lynda Schelgel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) says the state House of Representatives has passed a bill to make Day Light Saving Time permanent.

She joined WKOK’s On The Mark Friday morning, “From the information we have so far…they like day light saving time. People hate turning their clocks back, people hate that transitional week when you’re changing the clocks back. But we want to be line with our neighbors…anybody who’s switched as switched to Daylight Saving Time.”

Culver says the bill now moves to the senate.

Meanwhile, Culver says its been a tough time getting answers from the Wolf Administration when it comes to the state budget, “From the bureaus that overspent, it was difficult or impossible to get answers on why they were overspending. We had questions obviously with the vaccination rollout, who was in the room when they were making decisions about the COVID restrictions that were put on us, and basically the questions we’ve all been asked is ‘Where is the accountability to the citizens of Pennsylvania?”

However, Culver says budget issues this year have been tougher on the administration due to the pandemic, but the General Assembly still needs answers to move forward. Hear more from her on the WKOK Podcast page.