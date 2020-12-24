Ohio Man Critically Injured in Route 54 Crash

MILTON – An Ohio man is in critical condition after an accident last weekend in Montour County’s Valley Township. State Police say 34-year old Brian Gillum of Kentucky was traveling westbound on Route 54 when he failed to stop at a red light. It happened around 3:15 p.m. on December 20 at the intersection with Sheraton Road.

Gillum’s vehicle collided with the vehicle driven by 45-year old Michael Brewer from Columbus, Ohio. He was transported to Geisinger for injuries and is in critical condition. Police say Brewer was not wearing a seat belt. Gillum was wearing one and was not injured.