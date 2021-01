(Photo: Anthony Martin)

WEST CAMERON TOWNSHIP – A home in Northumberland County’s West Cameron Township was heavily damaged by fire early Sunday morning. Northumberland County 911 says the fire started at 2335 Upper Road around 2:20 a.m.

As of 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning, crews were still on the scene. No injuries reported and a cause is not known at this time.

Motorists should use an alternate route if traveling in that area.