Crews Battle Three-Alarm House Fire in Kulpmont

KULPMONT – Dozens of volunteer fire crews from six counties responded to a three-alarm house fire in Kulpmont early Friday morning. Northumberland County 911 says the fire was first reported just before 6:30 a.m. at 634 Pine Street. The fire went to a second, and third alarm.

The 911 center says crews were able to knock down the fire around 8:30 a.m. and are still on scene. According to the Northumberland County Fire Wire, heavy flames and smoke could be seen from the lower portion of the home. Crews from Northumberland, Schuylkill, Columbia, Montour, Snyder and Union counties were all dispatched.

No injuries have been reported and we’re told no one was home at the time. The 911 center says Pine Street remains closed and is expected to remain closed for at least the next couple of hours.