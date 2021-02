COLUMBIA/LUZERNE COUNTY – Motorists are advised both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound are closed between Exit 242 (Mifflinville / Mainville) and Exit 256 (Conyngham / Nescopeck) due to a tractor trailer crash at mile marker 250.

A detour using Route 339 and Route 93 is in place.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel.