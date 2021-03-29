COVID Weekend Totals: Over 10,000 Statewide Cases, Death Toll over 25,000

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania saw over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, and the death toll has reached over 25,000. In its daily update Monday, which includes Saturday and Sunday, the state Department of Health reported 10,101 additional positive cases of COVID-19 – that’s an average of over 3,300 cases each day for the last three days. The weekend’s new set of cases bring the statewide total to 1,015,268. Most of those people, 91%, have recovered, according to the state.

There were 103 new Valley cases over the last two days – an average of about 34 cases per day for the last three days. In Northumberland County, there are 58 more cases, for a total of 8,504 cases, and a new death at 334 deaths, since the start of the pandemic. Union County had 10 new cases at 5,409 cases since the start of the pandemic, and a new death as well at 85 deaths.

Snyder County had 19 new cases at 3,272 total and 82 deaths, and Montour County had 16 new cases, 1,828 since the beginning of the pandemic, and 60 deaths. The department says there were 29 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry over the last three days, reported for a total of 25,015 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Statewide hospitalizations, including some locally, went up over the weekend. Statewide, there are 1,916 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 389 patients are in an intensive care unit and 209 are on ventilators. Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has six new patients; 11 total COVID-19 patients, with two in the ICU, and none on ventilators. Geisinger Danville has three new patients – 25 total patients, seven of whom are in ICU, and three are in ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has two patents, one in the ICU, and none on ventilators.

The Department of Health also confirmed another 2,407 local residents have received at least one shot lately. That includes 1,114 in Northumberland County. Now 39,880 have at least one shot (16,419 have two shots, 23,461 have one shot). In Snyder County, 13,409 have at least one shot, that represents an increase of 515 people from the day before (5,199 have two shots, 8,210 have two).

Union County has 553 more residents with at least one shot of the vaccine (16,221 total [6193 both, 10,028 one shot). Montour County has 245 new residents with a shot, 14,071 have at least one now (6,275 have two, 7,796 have just one).

There were slight changes at Valley universities over the weekend: At Bucknell University, there are 10 active cases – seven among students and three among faculty and staff. 351 have been active since the spring semester began and only 23% of its isolation space is in use. At Susquehanna University, there are six active cases – all among students.