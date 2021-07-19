COVID Weekend: 784 New Cases, Four Valley Cases

HARRISBURG – There was a slight uptick in new COVID cases statewide over the weekend, but the Valley’s numbers remained low.
In its weekend update Monday, the state Department of Health says there were 784 cases, for a total of 1,216,551 – 97% of those people have fully recovered. Locally, there were four new cases, with two new cases in Snyder County with 3,695 total cases since the start of the pandemic, and a new case each in Union and Montour counties with 6,170 and 2,012 cases, respectively. There were no new cases in Northumberland County over the weekend at 9,732 total cases.
There were six new deaths reported statewide for the virus over the weekend as well, for a total of 27,792 since the pandemic began. There are no new deaths locally – Northumberland County remains with 364 total deaths since the start of the pandemic. Snyder County has 86 total deaths, Union remains with 89 total deaths, and Montour has 67 deaths.
There are also now 260 statewide hospitalizations, including 50 in the ICU and 29 on ventilators. There no changes locally… Geisinger Danville has seven COVID patients, three of those in the ICU and three on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin no longer has COVID patients at this time, while Evangelical Community Hospital still has one COVID patient.
In statewide vaccine data, 61.5% of the population 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 5.6 million people total are fully vaccinated. Over 11.4 million total doses have been administered as well. Locally, 395 more doses were administered. Northumberland County residents received 209 new doses, with a total of 76,348 doses (39,507fully vaccinated, 36,841 partially). Snyder County has 70 more doses for a total of 26,459 (13,240 fully, 13,219 partially), Union has 50 more doses and now has 33,365 total doses (16,733 fully, 16,632 partially), and Montour has 66 more doses and 22,154 total doses (11,058 fully, 11,096 partially).