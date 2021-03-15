COVID Two-Day Totals: Vaccinations Still Going Up, 42 New Valley Cases

HARRISBURG – COVID vaccinations continue increasing at a noticeable pace in the Valley, and new case counts in the area were relatively low the last two days. In its daily update Monday which includes Sunday, the state Department of Health confirmed another 1,809 local residents are at least partially vaccinated. The increase may include some of the 2,000 teachers and school workers who are still being at the ongoing clinic at the CSIU.

There are 1,106 more people with at least one shot in Northumberland County (32,664 with at least one dose (19,333 at least one dose, 13,331 both).

Snyder County has 393 more people with at least one dose (10,635 with at least one dose (6,471 have both doses, 4,164 have one).

Montour County has 214 more people who have at least one dose. That brings to 12,523 who have had at least one dose (6,914 one dose, 5,609 both).

Union County has 177 people added to the total of 12,781 with at least one dose (7,880 first dose, 4,901 second)

Statewide COVID cases were back over 3,000…at 3,302 the last two days. That brings to 967,548the state’s total since the pandemic began. Locally, there are 42 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the state Department of Health:

Eight new cases are reported in Snyder County. Now they’ve had 3,175 cases and 82 deaths.

Northumberland County has 25 new positive tests reported. Now the county’s total is 8,217, with 328 deaths.

Montour County has nine new cases; their total 1,773 cases and 60 deaths.

Union County’s case count was reconciled in Monday’s update, now at a total of 5,308 and 83 deaths.

Also over the last two days, there were 14 new deaths reported statewide, for a total of 24,587 deaths attributed to COVID-19. No new local deaths were reported the last two days.

The number of hospitalizations locally is unchanged:

Geisinger Danville has two new patients – 29 patients with coronavirus, nine in ICU and four on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin has eight patients, two of whom are in the ICU, and none on ventilators.

Evangelical Community Hospital has a new patient – five COVID-19 patients admitted right now, one is in the ICU, and none on ventilators.

Statewide, hospitalizations are relatively unchanged, 1,450 are admitted, 286 patients are in an intensive care unit, and 167 are on ventilators.

Outbreaks are reduced at Bucknell and Susquehanna University. Bucknell has had 335 cases during this semester, but now just 13 active cases (10 students and three faculty), and 15% of its isolation space is in use.

Susquehanna University has eight active total, all among students.