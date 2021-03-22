COVID Two-Day Totals: Over 3,900 New Statewide Cases, 26 New Valley Cases

HARRISBURG – New statewide COVID-19 cases were just below 4,000 over the weekend, but the Valley’s case count was relatively low. In its daily update Monday which includes Sunday, the state Department of Health confirmed 3,920 new statewide cases, with the total now 988,435 since the start of the pandemic last year, of which 92% have recovered. There also 15 new deaths statewide, the death toll now at 24,789. There were no local deaths reported over the last two days.

There are 26 new local COVID-19 cases in our region, most of those are Northumberland County where there are 12 more cases. Now Northumberland County has had 8,352 cases and a 330 deaths total. In Union County, there are 10 new cases for a total of 5,369 since the start of the pandemic and 84 deaths.

Snyder County has four new virus cases for 3,219 total and 82 deaths, and Montour County has seven new cases, a total of 1,801 and 60 deaths.

The state Department of Health also confirmed another 843 local residents are at least partially vaccinated. There are 475 more people with at least one shot in Northumberland County (36,240 with at least one dose (21,323 with one dose, 14,967 both). Snyder County has 208 more people with at least one dose (11,920 with at least one dose (7,245 have both doses, 4,675 have one).

Montour County has 105 more people who have at least one dose. That brings to 13,247 who have had at least one dose (7,234 one dose, 5,973 both). Union County has 55 people added to the total of 14,348 with at least one dose (8,874 first dose, 5,474 second)

At Valley hospitals, there are a few more COVID-19 patients admitted. At Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, they have seven people admitted right now, that is an increase of two from the day before. There is one patient in the ICU but none on a ventilator.

Geisinger Shamokin now has four admissions, including two in the ICU and none on a ventilator. Geisinger Danville has one fewer patient, 25 COVID-19 patients, 13 in the ICU, and eight on ventilators. Statewide there are 1,577 people hospitalized in Pennsylvania – of that number, 355 are in the ICU, 189 are on ventilators.

Virus cases continue to be low at Bucknell and Susquehanna Universities. Bucknell has 113 total active cases -nine students have active cases, as do two employees. They’ve had 343 cases among students and staff total this year and only 23% of the university’s isolation space is in use. At Susquehanna University, there’s just three active cases – two among students and one among faculty and staff.