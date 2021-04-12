COVID Two-Day Totals: Nearly 4,000 New Vaccine Doses in Valley, 78 New Cases

HARRISBURG – The Valley saw a big increase in people receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine over the last two days. In its daily update Monday which includes Sunday, the state Department of Health reported 1,938 more Northumberland County residents have received at least one dose, with the total now reaching 47,976 (20,894 have two shots; 27,082 have one). In Snyder County 966 more residents have gotten at least one shot, 16,654 have at least one shot, (6,559 have two shots; 10,095 have one). Union County has 743 more residents, (20,064 total; 12,363 one shot; 7,701 two shots). Montour County has 320 more residents, 15,690 with at least one dose (7,026 have two; 8,664 have just one). Statewide, 6411,940 people have had at least one dose of a vaccine.

Statewide, there were 6,450 additional positive cases of COVID-19 the last two days, bringing the statewide total to 1,075,424, of which 89% have recovered. Locally, 78 new cases were reported, including 31 in Northumberland County (they’ve reached 8,816 people have had the disease since the start of the pandemic. 30 new cases were reported in Union County, where 5,583 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Snyder County has 12 new cases, for a total of 3,378, and Montour County has five new cases for a total of 1,888.

There are 2,474 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Of that number, 534 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, and more than 250 are on ventilators.

Locally, hospital numbers from the state have gone down. Geisinger Danville has 13 less patients, now with 39 total coronavirus patients, 11 of whom are in intensive care, and four are on ventilators. Evangelical hospital has 14 patients with COVID, four in intensive care. Geisinger Shamokin has four patients, with three in intensive care.

As of Friday, there were 4 new deaths reported in Pennsylvania, for a total of 25,406 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Locally, no new deaths are reported over the last two days. Northumberland County remains at 338 deaths since the start of the pandemic, Union County 86, Snyder County 82, and Montour County 60. The Valley has lost 566 residents because of COVID-19, or about .3% of the local population.

At Bucknell, there are now 36 have active cases on campus (32 students and four faculty/staff. At Susquehanna University, no change from Friday’s numbers; ten active cases overall, six among students and four among faculty/staff.