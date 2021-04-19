COVID Two-Day Totals: 6,000 New Statewide COVID Cases, 97 Active Bucknell Cases

HARRISBURG – There are nearly 100 active cases of COVID-19 at Bucknell University, and there are 6,000 new cases to report statewide from the last two days.

On its dashboard Monday, Bucknell has another additional 14 students with the virus, with 99 total active cases – 97 among students, two among faculty and staff. So far this semester, 479 students and faculty have had the disease, and 61% of the university’s isolation space is in use. Susquehanna University has six new cases on its campus – there are now 16 students and three faculty members with the virus currently. 120 have had COVID since the start of the semester.

In its daily update Monday which includes Sunday, the state Department of Health is reporting 6,000 new cases in the state, for a total of 1,109,291 cases.

Locally, there are 57 more cases the last two days. Union County has the sharpest increase with 31 more cases; their total is 5,740 cases since the pandemic began. There were 17 new cases in Northumberland County (8,976 total), four new cases in Snyder County (for a total of 3,446) and five new cases in Montour County (1,911).

27 new statewide deaths were also reported in Monday’s update, for a total of 25,688 since the start of the pandemic. There were no new deaths locally; Northumberland County has had 342 deaths, Montour County has had 62, Snyder County has had 82 and Union County 86.

Local hospitalization numbers are unchanged: Geisinger Danville has 45 COVID-19 patients, 11 are in intensive care and six on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin still has five coronavirus patients, two of whom are in intensive care, and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has 20 patients, of whom, four are in intensive care. Statewide, 2,705 are hospitalized, with 561 in the ICU and 280 on ventilators.

The number of vaccinations is growing; locally 1,493 more people have had at least a shot of vaccines.

Snyder County has 408 more people with at least one dose (18,399 total, 7,558 have two, 10,841 have one shot).

Union County has 342 more people with at least one dose (22,204, total, 13,255 have two, 8,949 have one shot).

Northumberland County has 605 more people with at least one dose (52,505, 23,851 have two, 28,851 have one).

Montour County has 138 more people with at least one dose (16,678 total, 7,618 have two, 9,060 have one).

Statewide, over 7.1 million have had at least one shot.