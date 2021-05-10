COVID Two-Day Total: Statewide Cases Below 2,500, Hospitalizations Below 1,800

HARRISBURG – New statewide COVID-19 cases were below 2,500 over the last two days, and statewide hospitalizations are under 1,800. In its daily update Monday which includes Sunday, the state Department of health said there were 2,399 additional positive cases of COVID-19. That brings the statewide total to 1,174,687 cases in the past 15-months, of which 90% have recovered.

Locally, there were 28 new cases; most of them coming from Northumberland County with 13 new cases, bringing the county total to 9,388. Snyder County had six new cases for a total of 3,580. Union County has six new cases for a total of 6,010. Montour County, three new cases for a total of 1,982.

Also in Monday’s update there were some slight changes to statewide hospitalizations, as there are now 1,798 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 406 patients are in the intensive care unit and 241 are on ventilators.

There are some slight changes to the local hospitalization numbers from the last two days. Geisinger Danville has 45 total coronavirus patients, with one additional person in intensive care (16), and six people on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has three patients, including one in the ICU, and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has 12 COVID patients, one is in intensive care.

In statewide vaccine data, over 9.2 million doses have been administered, and 45.3% of Pennsylvania’s population 18 and over are fully vaccinated. In the vaccine data locally, 1,461 more people have had at least one dose of a vaccine:

Northumberland County, 660 more, total 63, 870, 30,383 one dose, 33,493 have two.

Snyder County has 340 more doses in arm, total 23,052; 10,032 have one, 13,020 have two.

Union County, 236 new doses for a total of 28,472 (12,722 one, 15,750 two)

Montour County, 225 more shots, 19,038 have at least one, 9,028 have one, 10,010 have two.

The state also reported 18 new deaths for a total of 26,550 people who have died from COVID-19 related disease since the pandemic began. There were no new deaths locally (Northumberland County 347; Snyder County 84, Union County 86 and Montour 63 deaths).

Bucknell University, which has had 569 cases of the disease since the start of the spring semester, now has 19 active cases, all among students, and according to the university, and 10% of its isolation space is in use. Susquehanna University now has 18 active student cases, they’ve had 157 cases this semester.