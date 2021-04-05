COVID Two-Day Total: Over 6,600 New Statewide COVID Cases

HARRISBURG – Statewide, the Department of Health reported more than 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. In its daily update Monday which includes Sunday, the 6,651 new cases means the statewide total is now 1,045,400 cases since the pandemic began.

There were 54 new Valley cases the last two days – In Northumberland County, there are 22 more cases and no new deaths, for a total of 8,657 cases and 337 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Union County has 19 new cases and no deaths, totaling 5,467 cases and 86 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Snyder County has 17 new cases at 3,320 total and 82 deaths. Montour County has six new cases, 1,858 since the beginning of the pandemic, and 60 deaths. Locally, there were no deaths, but the state says there were seven new deaths reported over the weekend for a total of 25,200 since the start of the pandemic.

Statewide, hospitalizations continue climbing slightly – now 2,202 people are hospitalized; of that number, 432 are in intensive care units and 225 are on ventilators. Geisinger Danville now has 44 patients with coronavirus, up eight from 36 the day before. There are currently 11 in the ICU and six on ventilators.

At Evangelical Community Hospital, it remains the same with 16 COVID-19 patients, four in the ICU and none on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin, there are two patients on board, with one in the ICU…that is down one patient from the day before.

As of Monday, 2,010,955 state residents are fully vaccinated, with 5,632,986 total doses administered statewide since the start of the pandemic. Also in Monday’s update, the state reports 435 local residents have received at least one shot lately. That includes 259 in Northumberland County. Now 43,154 have at least one shot (17,759 have two shots, 25,395 have one shot). In Snyder County, 14,667 have at least one shot, which represents an increase of 94 people from Saturday (5,645 have two shots, 9,022 have one).

Union County has 43 more residents with at least one shot of the vaccine (18,030 total, 11,379 one shot). Montour County has 39 new residents with a shot, raising the total to 14,788 (6,549 have two, 8,239 have just one).

There were slight changes at Valley universities Monday. At Bucknell University, there are 12 active cases – 10 among students and two among faculty and staff; 361 have been active since the spring semester began. At Susquehanna University, there are two active cases – one among students and one among faculty and staff.